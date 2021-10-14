(Greenfield) -- One year after its most successful postseason appearance in program history, Nodaway Valley is a win away from a return trip to the playoffs.
The Wolverines (3-4 overall, 1-3 1A District 7) snapped a three-game losing skid last Friday, taking a 14-6 victory over West Central Valley. With one more win, they will clinch a seventh state playoff appearance and first back-to-back since the 2008, 2009 and 2010 teams all qualified.
“We’ve talked about it a little bit,” Nodaway Valley coach Seth Comly told KMA Sports. “We’re just really focused on beating Panorama. Just focused on beating them and going from there.”
The Panthers (1-6, 0-4) are the opponent this week, and Coach Comly says his team is starting to get healthy at just the right moment. That includes the return of senior Adam Ayase this past Friday. Ayase adds another element to the Wolverines offense, rushing for 124 yards and a touchdown.
“It opened up the lanes for us,” Comly said. “It made us more dynamic and definitely more balanced. We’d talked about moving (Ayase) to running back before his injury because we needed to get something going in our run game.”
The run game opened things up for senior quarterback Nathan Russell, who took advantage in throwing for 227 yards. Caelen DeVault led the receiving corps with six receptions for 75 yards while Blake Lund (4 catches, 43 yards) and Tyson Ross (3 catches, 54 yards) were also a part of a diverse passing attack.
The defense, though, is what won the Wolverines the game on Friday evening, holding West Central Valley to just six points. Again, Ayase was a huge piece of that with 3.5 tackles for loss among his 7.0 total tackles. Senior Elliott Cooney (2.5 TFL), junior Avery Phillippi (2.0 TFL), junior Boston DeVault (1.0 TFL) and Caelen DeVault (1.0 TFL) were all a part of 11.0 team-wide tackles for loss.
“It was a great win all across,” Comly said. “We left three or four touchdowns on the field, but defensively we played pretty well. Overall, I was really impressed with the guys and how they responded.”
Comly and the Wolverines will look to continue their solid play while also cleaning things up in time for a trip to Panorama on Friday.
The Panthers have struggled mightily this season and haven’t won a game since their opening week victory over Colfax-Mingo. Other than a 20-point output against Interstate 35, they’ve scored no more than seven points in a game during a six-game losing skid. Still, Coach Comly believes they are more than capable of putting together a solid game on Friday.
“The record can be deceiving,” he said. “We’ve got to neutralize their quarterback run game. They like to spread it out, and they have big play capability. We’ve got to focus on keeping their quarterback at bay. We need to keep our offensive balance going and keep it on the track that we’re moving.”
Follow all of KMA Sports’ week eight coverage throughout the evening on Friday night. Listen to AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 through midnight. Hear the complete interview with Coach Comly linked below.