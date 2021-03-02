(Greenfield) -- The Nodaway Valley girls will play in their first state tournament game in school history later Tuesday night.
The No. 4 ranked and seeded Wolverines (23-0) have put together a dominant season under Coach Brian Eisbach that has them in newfound territory.
“I’m just happy for the kids,” Coach Eisbach told KMA Sports following a dominant regional final win over AHSTW. “They worked so hard. They were so close to getting to (a regional final) last year. I’m just proud of them.”
The program has been building to this point, posting a 16-win season in 2017-18 before going 12-11 in Coach Eisbach’s first year as head coach. They followed with a 20-3 mark last year but lost to AHSTW in a regional semifinal. This year, it was all set up for a historical run.
Several starters remained, including junior All-Stater Maddax DeVault, who leads the team with 24.0 points per game. Freshman Lindsey Davis has also stepped into a big role with 13.7 points and 3.8 steals per contest. Seniors Corinne Bond (6.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.1 SPG, 1.6 BPG), Macy Kuhns (6.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.7 APG, 3.3 SPG) and Lexi Shike (10.5 PPG, 12.8 RPG) have solidified the starting lineup.
“I couldn’t be happier (for the seniors),” Eisbach said. “They’re the type of kids you want your daughter to be like when she’s their age. It means a lot and makes me really proud of them.”
Now, comes the next challenge. The Wolverines will meet North Linn (21-2) in a 2A state quarterfinal (9:00 PM, KMA-FM 99.1) later Tuesday night. While the Lynx are making their fifth trip in the last seven years, they have reset their roster following the graduation of twins Abby and Grace Flanagan.
Freshman Kamryn Kurt leads the team in scoring with 13.5 points per game while classmate Macy Boge is putting in 10.0 points per game. Senior Ellie Ware is a holdover from their recent successes, posting averages of 12.0 points and 9.6 rebounds.
Last year’s 2A champion has won nine in a row, including a 54-36 triumph over Bellevue in their regional final. They rank second in 2A with 63.4 points per game and will likely start sophomore Ellie Flanagan and junior Chloe VanEtten along with Boge, Kurt and Ware.
Regardless of the matchup, Nodaway Valley plans to come into the state tournament with the same vim and vigor they’ve played with all year.
“There’s a big difference between getting to state and winning a game at state,” Eisbach added. “I think the attitude will be positive and upbeat. Just go do the best we can, work hard and see what happens.”
Hear the Nodaway Valley/North Linn game Tuesday night on KMA-FM 99.1 at 9:00 PM with Derek Martin.