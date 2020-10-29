(KMAland) -- The Pride of Iowa Conference released their all-conference volleyball teams on Thursday morning.
Nodaway Valley placed three on the first team with setter Lexi Shike and hitters Corinne Bond and Maddax DeVault earning honors. Southeast Warren’s Kaylee Bauer, Josie Hartman and Brooklynn Page were also first team choices along with Southwest Valley’s Isabelle Inman and TJ Stoaks of Lenox.
On the second team, Bedford’s Macie Sefrit and Darcy Davis were picked while Jordan England and Cassidy Nelson also nabbed honors. Southeast Warren had another three on the second team in Lydia Kern, Makayla Ruble and Alivia Ruble. Southwest Valley’s Marah Larsen was also a second-team choice.
View all honorees, including honorable mentions, in the PDF below.