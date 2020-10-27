(Greenfield) -- Two road tests and two shutouts. That’s the ledger for Nodaway Valley football in this year’s Class A playoffs.
On Friday night, the Wolverines (4-5) get another stern test when they travel to undefeated Grundy Center (8-0) – last year’s Class A state runner-up.
“We don’t mind being road dogs,” Nodaway Valley coach Duane Matthess told KMA Sports. “We’ve had some success and sometimes going on the road takes you out of some distractions you might have at home.”
Including 20-0 and 26-0 wins over North Mahaska and Earlham to open the playoffs, the Wolverines have posted shutouts in three straight road games. The most recent win – over Earlham – saw them hold the Cardinals’ vaunted rushing attack to just 1.1 yards per carry.
“It was a gutsy performance,” Matthess said. “I thought they really felt the first time we played Earlham, we allowed one to get away from us. They were able to go out there and play at a really high level. Anytime you can go on the road and get a shutout victory is certainly impressive in my book.”
The offense took to the ground in the win, churning for 200 yards, including 78 and two touchdowns from Tony Ayase, 69 and a score from Caelen DeVault and 63 and another touchdown from Adam Ayase.
“We had a couple different wrinkles in the running game,” Matthess said. “We felt that when we went under center they were really getting close to the line of scrimmage and attacking us. We threw in some outside runs that we felt could get them in traffic and allowed us to continue to move the ball down the field.”
Grundy Center brings another challenge this Friday night. The Spartans have rushed for 2,367 yards this season and are averaging 9.5 yards per carry. Senior Zach Opheim leads the way with 1,335 yards and 21 touchdowns, and junior quarterback Logan Knaack has had 822 yards rushing, 639 yards passing and 23 total touchdowns.
“We’re going to need to play pretty physical,” Matthess said. “They have a running back and quarterback that do a really good job of running really hard. If we allow them to get to the outside and get the corner, it’s going to be a long night for us. We need to be able to contain the running game.”
The Nodaway Valley defense has stood up to plenty of tests this year. Sophomore Avery Phillippi has had a huge year with 43.5 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks while Adam Ayase has 49.5, 17.0 and 5.0 and Tony Ayase and 58.0, 14.5 and 2.0 to lead the unit.
“Our message to the players is that we’re not going to fear anyone,” Matthess added. “We certainly respect them, but I like our defense. We play physical, and I think it will be a great matchup.”
Aaron Hickman will be in Grundy Center on Friday evening providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear all of KMA’s coverage from 6:20 to midnight on Friday.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Matthess linked below.