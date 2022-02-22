(Rosendale) -- The Nodaway Valley girls basketball team has secured its first district championship game appearance since the co-op was formed after squeaking out the win in a defensive struggle over North Andrew.
The Nodaway Valley Thunder (18-9) walked away with a hard-fought 42-38 win over the North Andrew Cardinals (16-10) as they find themselves in their first district championship game since Nodaway-Holt's district championship run in the 2013-14 postseason.
"I'm very proud of these girls, North Andrew is a very good team and very physical team," Nodaway Valley Head Coach Mitch Barnes told KMA Sports. "We're just enjoying the win because I don't think we're suppose to be here."
Throughout this season, Nodaway Valley has run with four freshmen in the starting lineup paired with senior Kloe Jenkins. One of those freshmen, Ava Graham, would provide just enough offensive spark early with five of the Thunder's eight first-quarter points, sitting behind at 9-8, and provided some needed buckets in the fourth quarter to finish with 13 points.
"I was getting frustrated but I knew I just needed to calm down and shoot the ball, or pass it back out because I knew my teammates would shoot the ball or dribble in to get that pressure in," Graham said.
Graham would also snag 10 rebounds on the night and serve as the centerpiece down low for a stout defensive performance allowing just 17 first-half points to North Andrew.
"She gets in foul trouble a lot, she plays about half a game because she fouls out, and that's another thing we emphasized all year, and I've chewed on her all week long, 'you can not foul out of this game,'" Barnes said. "A lot of the stuff we do defensively centers around whether or not she's in. So I'm very proud of her for not fouling out."
Nodaway Valley would jump out to a quick 5-0 run to start the second quarter getting to a 13-9 lead, which they would never surrender the rest of the game outside of a tie at 21 in the third quarter. However, the Thunder would get up by as much as nine in the second until North Andrew's Brylie Brincks nailed a three-pointer to finish the first half bringing it to 21-17.
The lead would remain the same after the third quarter as the teams would exchange seven points apiece in the period as both defenses stood firm, forcing a handful of turnovers and challenging shots.
"You can't have one person be the core defense, everybody played a part in it, and I'm very glad that I know my team has my back in my defense and my offense," "We just played as a really good team tonight."
The final quarter of play would see the most points for either team in a single quarter as both would amount to 14 points. However, it was a constant back and forth throughout the period as Nodaway Valley couldn't get to a larger lead than six at 37-31. Meanwhile, Brincks continued to hit clutch buckets as she brought her Cardinals squad back within two with under a minute to play. However, a costly Nodaway Valley turnover later, North Andrew was in a prime position to send the game to overtime.
However, another big play defensively by Savannah Marriot to force and turnover and draw the foul with under 30 seconds left was all the Thunder needed to seal the deal. Marriot would nail a pair of free throws for the game's final points.
Joining Graham in double digits on the night were Kloe Jenkins with 10 points and a trio of rebounds and Marriot, who finished with 11. Paidyn Linville would also chip in with six points. Meanwhile, Brincks paced North Andrew with 16 points, while Riley Walker would finish with 11 and five rebounds. Reagan Walker chipped in with six points and eight rebounds.
Nodaway Valley advances to take on Bishop LeBlond (20-7) in the Girls Class 2 District 16 Championship game on Thursday.
"As a freshman you have high hopes, but you have to stay humble and not be like 'I'm going to be the best, I'm going to be the best,'" Graham said. "You just have to stay as a team, think about the task at hand, and what you're going to do right now instead of thinking into the future. But, going to districts is really exciting."
You can check out the full video interviews with Ava Graham and Head Coach Mitch Barnes below.