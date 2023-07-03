(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley softball opened their postseason with a win on Friday night. Their reward is the defending Class 1A state runners-up.
The Wolverines (9-13) were a 9-3 winner over CAM on Friday, advancing in Class 1A Region 3 after a seven-run third inning put the game out of reach.
"It came down to us hitting the ball more than they did," Nodaway Valley co-head coach Brian Eisbach said. "We knew if we put it in play, we'd have a pretty good shot. The girls put seven up and we rode it out from there."
The seven-run inning exemplified everything Eisbach and fellow co-head coach Ryan Zenor had wanted to see from their team all season.
"We've tried to focus on being aggressive," Eisbach said. "Be aggressive and put the bat on the ball. As the season has progressed, we've gotten better at that. It came together for the girls Friday night. It's good to be alive."
The postseason win snapped the two-game drought Nodaway Valley entered the postseason on, as they lost to Grand View Christian and Earlham to end the regular season.
"We knew where we stood," Eisbach said. "We just tried to stay positive and focus on us."
The Wolverines are a young squad with only two seniors. They entered the year tasked with replacing five-year starter Maddax DeVault.
"(The youth) is exciting," Eisbach said. "It's harder to build a team in the summer now than it was, but the biggest testament to our kid is that they've worked hard in the weight room. That's paid dividends."
Junior Jorja Holliday leads the Wolverines at the plate and in the circle. Holliday has a team-best .393 average with 20 RBI. She also owns a 5.52 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 128 innings.
"She's pitched every inning and every batter we've faced," Eisbach said. "That's asking a lot of anybody. She took some lumps early in the season, but she throws hard and hits her spot. She's a focal piece of our team."
Elsewhere offensively, Madison Fry, Lindsey Davis, Kynnady Van Eaton, Izzy Eisbach, Grace Klobnak, Liv Laughery, Lea Stonebraker, Maddie Weston and Mylee Comstock contribute to the lineup.
Nodaway Valley continues postseason play when they face the defending Class 1A runner-up, Southeast Warren. The Warhawks (22-6) were a 21-0 winner in their June 6th meeting. The score was 7-0 headed to the seventh before the Warhawks exploded for 14 two-out runs.
"I'm not a moral victory guy, but we took them into the top of the seventh inning," Eisbach said. "We know it's going to be a tough game. We'll keep our game face on and do the best we can. Hopefully, we play more like we did in the first 6 2/3 innings. They're a really good team."
Hear the full interview with Coach Eisbach below.