(Burlington Junction) -- A dominant sophomore season ended with a remarkable weekend for Nodaway Valley's Riley Blay.
And for that, three-time state champion is the 2022 KMAland Missouri Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
Blay captured titles in the 800, 1600 and 3200, adding to the Blay's family collection of state titles that featured his cross country crown and state titles from his brother, Tyler, and father, Bill.
"It feels amazing," Riley told KMA Sports. "My brother won the 3200 last year, but got second in the mile. I wanted to one-up him by winning the mile. I went out there and knew I could compete hard."
Blay has been very vocal about his growth in the mental aspect of running. Something he feels benefitted him last weekend.
"I was in a great spot," he said. "I took the week easy. I was fresh and ready to roll."
And roll he did.
Blay opened his meet by winning in the 3200 in 9:47.21, edging Principia's Rex Heath by one second.
"It was not my best race," Blay said. "I had a 50-meter lead, and he came back. I had just enough to hold him off."
Blay and Heath staged another fun battle in the 1600, with Blay outlasting Heath by four seconds to win the title in 4:29.04.
"I led the whole race, and then he went around me in the last 200 meters," he said. "But I used the speed I do in workouts with my brother to hold him off."
Blay then had to turn around and run in the 800 meter championship, where he saved his most memorable performance for his last.
He was fifth on the final lap and ultimately won the race with an out-of-this-world kick that was just enough to edge Principia's Sam Omware at the line.
"I didn't feel well after the mile," he said. "I thought I was fighting for second, but with about 50 meters left, I thought I had a chance to catch him. I just dug deep and somehow pulled it off. I didn't think I got him at the line. I looked up at the board and was like, 'Oh, I did get it.'"
Blay's epic finish to his sophomore season was fitting.
"I was a little freshman last year," he said. "I grew this year and got mature."
His success hasn't come overnight, though. Blay tells KMA Sports he runs about 60 to 65 miles weekly during the offseason and constantly leans on the other talented runners in his family to help him hone his craft.
"I know what I want to do, but my brother and dad come up with better goals," he said.
It's likely more titles are to come from Blay.
"It gives me a lot of confidence," he said about his phenomenal sophomore campaign. "I know there are kids out there working to get to the spot I'm in, so I just have to continue digging deep and working hard."
Check out the full interview with Blay below.