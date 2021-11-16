(Burlington Junction) -- A second straight cross country championship came home to the Blay family earlier this month. Today, Nodaway Valley sophomore Riley Blay is KMA’s first KMAland Missouri Boys Runner of the Year.
Blay joined his father Bill and his brother Tyler as state cross country champions, rolling to the Class 1 title with a 16:05.90 10 days ago.
“I just wanted to fill (Tyler’s) place this year,” Blay said. “I wanted to go back-to-back with the championships. I got it done.”
As a freshman, Blay finished 16th, but the mission in his sophomore season was clear from the opening meets of the year.
“I trained with (Tyler) all summer,” Riley said. “I wanted to beat his time from last year, and I beat him by 25 seconds.”
Blay also claimed championships in the 275 Conference and at his district meet leading up to state. He was a winner at meets hosted by St. Joseph Christian and West Platte while also taking a solid sixth in a highly competitive meet at the University of Missouri.
“I give credit to my dad and my brother,” Blay said. “I did my brother’s workouts all summer. My dad took over when (Tyler went to college). My dad texted my brother the workouts, my brother tweaked them a little bit and they came up with some pretty good workouts.”
With one championship under his belt, Blay believes the best is yet to come for him.
“Winning state as a sophomore, that’s amazing,” he said. “I never thought I would be a state champion as a sophomore. Maybe a junior and senior, but not as a sophomore.”
Blay is the first KMAland Missouri Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, although his older brother Tyler was last year’s overall KMAland Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Hear the complete interview with Blay from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.