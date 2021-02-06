(Lenox) -- Nodaway Valley gets the sweep over Pride of Iowa Conference rival Lenox on the road.
GIRLS: NODAWAY VALLEY 54 LENOX 52
In the girls game it proved to be a game that came down to the final shot to determine who would emerge victorious. The Wolverines found themselves trailing throughout most of the game but were able to make the plays necessary down the stretch in order to remain undefeated.
“We knew it was going to be tough. They are a much improved, well coached team and they are fun to play. It mattered to their kids, it mattered to our kids and fortunately our kids found a way but we’ve got some work to do,” head coach Brian Eisbach said.
Lenox was able to force the Wolverines into tough shots and multiple turnovers throughout the first half.The Tigers led throughout the first half after leading the first by a score of 16-14 and went into the halftime locker room with what was the largest lead of the ballgame of 28-20.
“We could not have played much worse. We couldn’t catch a pass, we couldn’t catch a rebound or we’d rebound and then turn and dribble it off our foot,” Eisbach said. “No excuses we’ve got work to do but hats off to them they played a great game.”
Nodaway Valley turned things around in the third quarter after being down by 11 the Wolverines outscored Lenox 18-11 to trail by one at the start of the fourth quarter. Largely behind the offense of Maddax DeVault who paced the Wolverines with a 32 point performance.
“I knew they were going to come out on me on the three, so I acted like I was going to shoot the three and then went around which seemed to be working for me. Then I got hot a couple times,” DeVault said.
Eisbach also spoke about her performance.
“Maddax came up huge, she stuck some threes that we really needed and as a team I think we fed off of that obviously and closed it out.”
The final eight minutes of action saw multiple ties and lead changes. It came down to Lenox having possession down by two with eight seconds to work. TJ Stoaks took the ball of the inbounds play across half court to the top of the key to shoot a three that wouldn’t fall and the Wolverines escaped undefeated. DeVault spoke on her team's goals as they head into the postseason.
“We are really playing for each other and we are proud to be undefeated, but right now it’s one game at a time as our record during the season doesn’t matter because now it’s lose and go home,” DeVault said.
Nodaway Valley finishes the regular season with a 20-0 record. Lenox falls to 15-3 and will play at Southwest Valley on Saturday.
BOYS: NODAWAY VALLEY 53 LENOX 38
The boys' action showed tough defense by both sides early on in the contest, which proved to wear down the home team in Lenox as two strong performances from the Wolverines proved to be too much.
“Lenox battled, they played well and you have to give them credit. Our guys battled. I'd like to see them extend the lead a little bit sooner overall but it was a hard fought game between both teams,” head coach James Larson said.
Nodaway Valley was able to jump out to a quick 14-6 lead after the end of the first with strong defense forcing Lenox into tough shots. In the second quarter the offense from Toby Bower pushed the lead up to double digits of 30-19 into the halftime locker room as Bower finished the half with 15.
“All my teammates were getting me open and we all played good together. It was me the first half but I thought we all played good,” Bower said.
Avery Phillippi picked up where Bower left off in the first half by scoring 8 points of his own in the third quarter and extending the lead for Nodaway Valley. Coach Larson however spoke about the defensive effort.
“Defense is always something you can hang your hat on and if something isn’t going for you can hang your hat on defense and rebounding. Defense is always a focus as well as rebounding,” Larson said.
Bower finished the game with 22 while Phillippi added in 21 of his own. The Wolverines were able to cruise throughout the second half to improve to 12-8 while Lenox fell to 9-8 on the season. Larson spoke on team expectations.
“We have to have a goal of getting to state, but each game every single night we have to come ready to go and ready to play. Just get better each game and compete and build off things and developing even more,” Larson said.
Nodaway Valley will play host to CAM on the 12th while Lenox will play at Southwest Valley on Saturday. To see the full video from tonight's game click below.