(Rosendale) -- The Nodaway Valley girls basketball team roared to a quick lead and never looked back as they took down Albany in dominant fashion and have set themselves up for a District 16 semifinal next week.
The Nodaway Valley Thunder (17-9) flexed their offensive muscles Saturday morning, jumping out to a quick 20-7 lead by the end of the first quarter over the Albany Warriors (0-22), and never looked back as they would roll to a 66-24 win.
"I think it's a good win for our girls, I don't know how far back you have to go back especially for the West Nodaway girls to find a district win, so it's a good win for us," Nodaway Valley Head Coach Mitch Barnes told KMA Sports.
The lone senior starter on the team, forward Kloe Jenkins, would dominate down low and amounted to 16 points throughout the first half, as the Thunder would muster a 6-0 run to start the second and close out the half with another 7-2 run.
"I felt like I started off a little slow today, just because it's a Saturday morning, but about halfway through the first quarter it was, 'let's go, we got this,'" Jenkins said.
"Kloe's one of our seniors, and actually the only senior that's been starting for us, and all year has come to play ball and the last couple games she's come and gave all the effort she has," Barnes said. "She's kind of our vocal leader and we appreciate her attitude."
After establishing a 33-15 lead at halftime, the Thunder would continue to rain down the points and use a 22-6 third period to pull away and clutch up defensively. Meanwhile, the basket remained ice-cold for the Warriors outside of a pair of three-pointers from Addison Crawford.
"We tried to work hard, slide our feet, and play good team defense," Barnes said.
The Thunder would then use an 11-2 final quarter to ice the game away and claim their District 16 Quarterfinal victory. Jenkins would finish the night with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals, while freshman forward Ava Graham joined her in double digits with 11 points and five rebounds. In addition, Paige Hanson would chip in with six points, while Paidyn and Riley Linville finished with four each. Also notable, all 11 Nodaway Valley girls who played dropped in at least one bucket.
With the win, they'll take on North Andrew on Tuesday and look to repeat their regular-season meeting, in which the Thunder won 58-21 in January.
"They've had a good run, I think they've struggled a little bit lately, we've watched a lot of film on them," Barnes said. "If we come and do the little things consistently that we know we're capable of doing, I think it'll be a good ball game and we'll be able to compete."
Meanwhile, Crawford paced the Warriors with nine points, coming from three deep shots, while Keylee Siddens chipped in with seven, and Abigial Troncin, who fouled out in the second quarter, finished with six.
You can catch the full video interviews with Kloe Jenkins and Head Coach Mitch Barnes below.