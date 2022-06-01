(Des Moines) -- Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley’s storybook season ended Wednesday in the boys Class 1A state soccer quarterfinals.
A wild, fast-paced and physical contest saw No. 2 seed Beckman Catholic (16-3) take down the No. 7 seed Wildcats (16-2) by a score of 2-1.
“Ultimately, it was a great game both ways,” Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley head coach Jon Boss said. “We both attacked really well and we both defended really well. Our kids battled the entire time and made it a really good game.”
Both squads' offensive attacks were buzzing but stellar goalkeeping kept the scoreboard empty for much of the first half.
With just 48 seconds remaining in the opening frame, Beckman Catholic took a 1-0 lead on an own-goal by the Wildcats.
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley responded quickly with a goal by Kamron Kunkle in the 44th minute to tie that game at one apiece.
Goalkeeper Nate Gerling held strong for the Wildcats throughout the entire game, but a nifty shot by Beckman Catholic’s Ryan Burchard in the 68th minute gave Trailblazers the go-ahead goal to seal the game.
Gerling finished with 13 saves on the day.
“[Nate Gerling] has been amazing,” Boss said. “We expect him to be able to make a lot of saves… that kid puts in a lot of hard work in practice and it shows in games.”
This was the Wildcats’ first appearance in the boys state soccer tournament since 2014, and they’re looking to build on the experience moving forward.
“For anyone who’s returning, they now know what [the state tournament] looks like,” Boss said. “We had seven seniors this year and they were all phenomenal, so the [younger players] have seen what good leadership looks like and now they know what hard work we need to do to get back to this spot.”
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley finishes the season with a 16-2 record overall, including a conference and substate championship.