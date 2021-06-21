(Greenfield) -- On the longest day of the year Nodaway Valley wins one of the quickest softball games of the year by defeating Southwest Valley 13-1 after 3 innings on KMA 960 on Monday night.
The Wolverines wasted no time getting off to a fast start by plating three runs in the first inning thanks to an RBI double from Lindsey Davis and an RBI single from Jorja Holliday.
“We all just came out having fun and that is when we play the best, we just played good,” Davis said.
The freshman finished the night going 3-3 with two doubles and three RBI’s. She spoke on her strategy in the batters box.
“I just thought to have fun, be confident, and came off the bat feeling good,” Davis said.
The Wolverines finished the night with nine team hits and scored in each of the three innings. Davis spoke on the defense who only gave up one hit, one run, one error and faced only 12 batters.
“There’s some games where we just aren’t in it and tonight we were. Those are the good nights and our bats were on too so it was just a fun game,” Davis said.
Nodaway Valley improves to 12-12 on the season and will play host to Lenox tomorrow night . Southwest Valley falls to 5-16 losing 5 straight and will travel to take on Bedford tomorrow night. Davis spoke on how her team has come together through the course of the season.
“We’ve had some rough times this season, but we just need to focus on having fun. When we do that we play much better so I think that’s what will be good for us,” Davis said.
To see the full interview with Lindsey Davis click below.