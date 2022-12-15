(Greenfield) -- A fast start to the season has Nodaway Valley wrestling setting their sights on a conference title Friday night.
"We're feeling really well," Coach Brad Honnold said. "We have a young team. We weren't sure what to expect this season, but the kids have competed hard. I'm proud of the kids and the way they're competing."
The Wolverines are 6-2 in dual action. They've also fared well at tournaments, taking fifth at their Coach Riley Invitational and winning the team title at last week's Lenox Invitational.
"Hard work and grittiness," Honnold said. "We had 10 place winners. The final round was the dog fight, but we went 8-2. If you do that, you put yourself in a good position to win."
The Wolverines graduated four seniors from last year's team, including multi-time state medalist Elliot Cooney. Filling the voids was the top priority this year.
"These young kids were bought in because of the foundation set," Honnold said. "That's why we've seen that success."
The Wolverines' two champions at Lenox were both freshmen -- Kayein Steeve (106) and Ashton Honnold (220).
Trenton Warner (285) was a runner-up, while Zackery Gebbie (126), Bradley Gebbie (132), Matt Nelson (138) and Carmine Shaw (145) provided quality points with third-place finishes. Brandon Raasch (182), Eli Harris (120) and Aidan Kuster (152) also cracked the medal stand.
"We are competing," Honnold said. "We focus on being offensive wrestlers. We look to score the next point. As long as you're always looking to score the next point, you're going to come out with either your hand raised or a close loss. That's what we're doing right now."
The Wolverines' depth fares well in tournament settings. That should be the case again Friday night when they venture to Martensdale-St. Marys for the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament. They narrowly missed the conference crown last year, but should be the favorite this time around.
"We set a goal at the beginning of the year to go in and win this thing," Honnold said. "Southeast Warren and Southwest Valley are going to be solid. Martensdale-St. Marys has a very good team, and we know Lenox is going to be good. Any of those teams could come out of Friday night as a champion. It's going to take us bringing 13 kids. And they all have to place. If we can do that, we'll be happy wherever we finish."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Honnold.