(Greenfield) -- A mix of youth and experience has led to mixed results for the Nodaway Valley wrestling program. However, Coach Jesse McCann's squad is hoping to turn a corner this weekend at the 66th Annual John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament.
"We've kind of went through what other teams are going through," he said. "We have had some injuries and kids quarantined because of COVID. Overall, our upperclassmen are doing well and our freshmen are taking some bumps and bruises, but they keep grinding away."
The Wolverines have six freshmen on their roster that have seen the mat in at least five varsity matches.
"There's been good days and bad days," McCann said. "They are learning from the upperclassmen, but some of them are new to wrestling and we have to play catch up. But as long as we stay with the goal of winning matches and getting better, things will be good for Nodaway Valley."
McCann says the biggest emphasis for his youthful wrestlers has been on fundamentals.
"Half of the battle is mental," he said. "If you don't believe you can win, it's hard to muster up motivation to be successful. On the good days, it's because we are attacking and being aggressive."
Nodaway Valley does have some experience, too, with eight juniors or seniors in the lineup.
"My experienced wrestlers are grinders," McCann said. "They want to win and do things right."
Junior Elliot Cooney has led the way for the Wolverines. Cooney -- a two-time state qualifier -- is currently 34-3 on the season and ranked No. 8 by IAWrestle at 120 pounds.
While Cooney has been stellar for the Wolverines, he and his coach both know there is still room for improvement.
"One thing he and I notice every offseason is that we need to keep getting better on our feet," McCann said. "When it comes to state, you have to win on your feet and develop some shots. He worked a lot this offseason to better prepare ourselves for state."
Ben Breheny is 28-6 on the season at 126 pounds and inching towards his 100th career win while Jaxon Christensen (138), Jevin Christensen (145), Brandon Raasch (160), Caelen DeVault (170) and Tony Ayase (182) have also been key contributors.
This weekend, the Wolverines will take their talents to Corning for the 22-team John J. Harris Tournament.
Coach McCann is hopeful his team can continue to make strides this weekend, with both their experienced and inexperienced grapplers.
"With my upperclassmen, I hope all of them place," he said. "The freshman, I hope they win a match or two. Every opponent is tough. I know we are a small team, we might only have six or seven wrestlers, but if they can place, that makes us look pretty tough."
Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier will be on hand for both days of the John J. Harris Tournament. Friday's action will be the 106 to 145-pound portion of the bracket. The 152 to 285-pound matches will occur Saturday. Friday night's action can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1, Saturday's is on KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach McCann can be heard below.