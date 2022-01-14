(Greenfield) -- The first year under the coaching duo of Brad Honnold and Kolby Baier has produced some success for the Nodaway Valley wrestling program.
"We've had good numbers," Honnold said. "We've had about 18 or 20 kids in the room. We haven't had those numbers in a couple of years. I've been really pleased with the kids and their buy-in to the mentality we've tried to push with them. These kids have embraced it and taken on what we've tried to show them. They've seen success because of it. I'm very pleased at this point."
Senior Elliot Cooney -- a three-time state qualifier and one-time state medalist -- leads the way for the Wolverines with a 27-2 record and 15 pins.
"Elliot is a workhorse," Honnold said. "He knows what it takes, and he's no stranger to success. Last year left him a little hungry. We have bigger and loftier goals this year. He knows what it takes to achieve those. He's the first one in and the last one to leave practice every single night. He's worked his tail off, and the others in the room have followed suit."
Cooney is one of four seniors in the Wolverines' lineup, alongside Jaxon Christensen (138), Jevin Christensen (152) and Caelen DeVault (182). The Christensens have respective records of 24-7 and 21-12, while DeVault is 21-5.
"Our strength is definitely our four quality seniors," Honnold said. "They have come through the ranks and taken their lumps. They're the staple of the program right now and have taken leadership roles. It's been great for our younger kids to follow."
Honnold also points to the sophomore class as a bright spot, led by Zackery Gebbie. Gebbie has a 25-7 record at 126 pounds.
Freshman Trent Warner has been a pleasant surprise at 285 pounds with a 21-13 record.
"It can be tough for underclassmen in those upper weights," Honnold said. "I was hesitant at the start of the year. He's taken some lumps, but he's put together a heckuva season."
The Wolverines return to action on Saturday at the ADM Invitational. They will be one of the smallest schools in the field, but Honnold hopes his team continues to make strides on Saturday.
"We have big goals for the end of the season," Honnold said. "Every week is a stepping stone for that, and ADM is no different. We will see some bigger and different competition. We're going to go with about nine solid starters, and we expect all nine to come out with a medal. If we do that, we'll finish in the top half. That's a respectable finish."
Check out the full interview with Coach Honnold below.