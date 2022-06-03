(Council Bluffs) -- Nodaway Valley linebacker Adam Ayase is headed to Iowa Western. And he hopes his time in Council Bluffs presents more opportunities to play college football.
"It's a big opportunity for me," Ayase said. "It will be good to have competition there. It will make me a better player overall."
Ayase says his commitment to playing football at the next level is gratifying.
"It has been a dream since I started playing varsity football," he said. "It's a goal I've been working towards. It's great to see that happen."
Ayase had interest from several schools, including Central Missouri and Morningside, but he chose the JUCO route.
"I sent them an email, and they reached back with interest," he said. "I chose Iowa Western because I liked their affordability, and they have a great program and nice facilities. I had other schools reach out to me, but I had my mind set on Iowa Western pretty early."
Ayase accounted for 49 tackles, including 16.5 for loss last year from a linebacker position. He expects to play outside linebacker at Iowa Western.
"I feel like my speed and ability to shed blocks is something I bring to the table," he said. "But I feel like I need to get stronger and more explosive. Those are things I'm working on this summer."
Iowa Western frequently churns out Division I prospects. Ayase hopes to be the next.
"The ultimate goal is to go D-1," he said. "But we'll have to see what the future holds. I need to work harder than everybody else and not make excuses. I'll show up every day ready to play."
Check out the full interview with Ayase below.