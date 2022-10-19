(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley's Doug Berg is coming into Thursday's Class 1A state qualifier on a strong note after a dominant week.
The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week went 2-for-2 last week and dominantly captured the titles.
Berg captured the Pride of Iowa Conference title in Afton last Tuesday in a time of 17:52.91 -- 37 seconds better than the runner-up.
"I started the race, took the lead and didn't look back," Berg said. "That was a hard course. It just came together."
The senior's dominance wasn't done. He won Mount Ayr's Ron Landphair Invitational on Thursday, edging a field of 136 runners.
"I was ahead by 10 seconds within a mile," Berg said. "I just pushed, found another gear and kept my distance on them."
Berg's strong showings last week have him in a good spot heading into Thursday's state qualifier.
"I'm feeling good and pretty confident," Berg said. "I'm looking to get back to state. I didn't have the best performance last year. I'm hoping to change that.'
Berg currently sits 12th in the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches' Class 1A rankings.
"The season has gone well," Berg said. "I feel like my biggest improvements have been on the hillier courses. I've done better on those than I have in the past. Reps help more than anything. I'm maturing and developing strength as a runner."
Berg runs at ACGC for his Class 1A state qualifier on Thursday. He'll have stiff competition, such as top-ranked Justin Reinhart (ACGC).
"I don't remember running there, but it's pretty flat," Berg said. "I'm excited for it. I'll go out, stay with the top pack and see how it unfolds from there."
Check out much more with Berg below.