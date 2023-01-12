(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley’s star distance runner Doug Berg will continue his running career at the next level with Simpson College.
Berg talked with KMA Sports recently on the recruiting process, what stood out about Simpson and how far he’s come in his running career.
“I’m grateful to even have the opportunity,” Berg told KMA Sports. “It was a fun couple months taking visits and making my decision. I think the (Simpson coaches) reached out to me my junior year. We had multiple athletes from our school go there, and our assistant coach actually graduated this last year from there. That was a big influence on my decision.”
Berg has been one of the top long-distance runners and cross country athletes in the area during his career.
“Simpson is close to home,” he said. “The coach at Simpson is amazing. I think Simpson is just the right place for me.”
While Berg has put in plenty of time to get to this point, it wasn’t until just before his high school career when he realized he had a gift for long-distance running.
“I was really not that good (in 7th grade),” Berg said. “I wasn’t even the best on my team. Then my 8th grade summer, I really ran a lot and improved vastly. I started winning a couple meets, and then my freshman year we ended up getting second at state as a team. Then, my sophomore year, I think I was first in my class at the state meet.”
Berg says Coach Darrell Burmeister has been a major influence on him realizing his potential.
“(Burmeister) is great,” he said. “Everybody knows what he’s done, and that definitely helped me. I’ve had some great teammates throughout the years, especially that year in 2019 when we got second.”
Listen to much more with Berg on his decision to run at Simpson in the audio file below.