(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley's Doug Berg is running well as he enters the downhill stretch of his junior cross country season.
That was on display last week when Berg took fourth at a talent-laden field in Atlantic and cruised to a title at his team's meet in Greenfield, winning by 39 seconds and claiming Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. Berg is currently ranked No. 9 in Class 1A by the IATC.
"I hadn't won one yet," Berg said about his championship. "(Coach) B(urmeister) told me it was time to go. I went out a lot stronger, trusted my training and knew I couldn't back the pace down."
Berg and his team have not shied away from competition this season, so individual championships have been hard to come by, but the challenges have been fruitful for Berg and his team.
"Seeing that competition helps us get prepared for state qualifying," Berg said.
Berg attributes the stellar campaign to his training.
"Sleep and recovery are big things," Berg said. "Coach B has our workouts already planned out, so those are the only things I can do myself to make me better."
Coach Darrell Burmeister has turned the Wolverines into a perennial powerhouse. This year hasn't been the smoothest, but Berg feels they are making strides and should contend come postseason time.
"I think everybody has improved tremendously from last year," Berg said.
Individually, Berg hopes to make some noise at Tuesday's Pride of Iowa Conference Meet in Leon. He and Central Decatur's William Gillis enter the meet as the heavy favorites.
"I definitely want to push the pace," Berg said. "He (Gillis) is probably the only person that will give me a run for my money. I'll push the pace and see what he does."
With the postseason just over a week away, Berg hopes to have himself in prime shape and ready to turn some heads.
"The goal is to win state," he said. "But it's more realistic to think about a top-five finish at state."
Click below to hear the full interview with Berg.