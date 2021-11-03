(Burlington Junction) -- Nodaway Valley sophomore Riley Blay expects to be a title contender at Saturday's Class 1 State Cross Country Championships.
Blay has been one of the top runners in KMAland throughout the season. His recent success earned him Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week honors after a championship performance at districts in St. Joseph, where he ran the course in 17:58.00 to qualify for state.
"I'm really excited," Blay said. "I didn't feel the best, but I ran through it. I'm terrible at hill, and the course is really hilly. I try to roll down them and open up the gap."
While hills aren't his favorite thing, Blay feels he has improved with them.
"I've gotten better," he said. "At West Platte, I improved by minutes from last year. I've climbed hills repeatedly to try to help with them. I've gained a lot of speed and strength on my downhills.
Blay is no stranger to the state meet. He finished 16th last year while his brother, Tyler, concluded his prep career with a state championship. As the brother of a state champion and the son of KMA Sports Hall of Famer Bill Blay, the youngest Blay feels he's had plenty of learning opportunities.
"It was amazing," Riley said about last year's state trip. "It was amazing to learn from him and train with him. I've learned everything from my brother."
Riley admits he was nervous last year. This year, he's ready to attack the course.
"The last mile, you have to climb up," he said. "I'll try to get out fast and open up a gap and just hang on."
As brothers typically do, Riley wants to one-up his brother's time of 16:30.30 from a year ago.
"I want to run 15:59," he said. "If I don't win with that, I'm happy. I want to be around my brother's time. Hopefully, I can be in the top two. I'll go out there, run my best and see what happens."
Blay runs in the Class 1 State Championship at 9:00 a.m. Saturday. Check out the full interview below.