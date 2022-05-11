(Burlington Junction) -- The top distance runner in KMAland is performing at his best as the season ends, which could be bad news for his opponents.
Nodaway Valley (MO) sophomore Riley Blay has shattered his own records all season and took on all challengers. Now, Blay appears destined for a monster postseason.
"I'm feeling pretty good," Blay said. "I'd say this season has gone pretty well. I trained all summer with my brother to get to this point. It was brutal, but it has paid off."
Blay has some good teachers. His father -- Bill Blay -- was a KMA Sports Hall of Famer. And his brother Tyler was a state champion last year before joining Missouri Western's program.
The youngest Blay has used his experiences to carve his own successful running career. Actually, he might finish his career as the most accomplished runner in the family.
"Our family philosophy is that you run as hard as you can for as long you can," Blay said.
He might be running hard, but the youngest Blay has made it look easy. His 800, 1600 and 3200 times of 2:00.03, 4:30.71 and 9:21.90 are all first on the KMAland Track & Field Leaderboard. Blay won those events at last week's 275 Conference Meet and then cruised to district titles in those same races.
"I just went out there and ran top four," Blay said. "I just wanted to move on and save something for sectionals and state."
Blay was a state cross country champion last fall, so his success in the 1600 and 3200 aren't a surprise. However, his entry to the 800 and his dominance have been. A handful of his 800 victories have been over the recent state champion, Tyler Schwebach (Stanberry).
"I don't necessarily like the 800," he said. "But I guess I have pretty good speed, so I was just like, 'Yeah. I'll run it for points.'"
Blay says the dreaded 3200 is his favorite.
"I like the two-mile," he said. "I like picking a pace, holding it, and digging deep."
Last year, Blay finished third at state in the 3200 as a freshman while his brother chased a state title. Those experiences have benefitted Blay this season.
"I was not mentally prepared for anything last year," he said. "Something just clicked this year. I've been ready to dig deep and go hard. The mental state is important in the two-mile."
Blay is mentally ready and has the speed to shine at the state meet, but he must first get past his sectional meet at West Platte on Saturday.
"Hopefully, I can come out with at least one state title," he said.
Check out the full interview with Blay below.