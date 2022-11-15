(Burlington Junction) -- It was hardly an easy road, but Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay kept the cross country state championship in the family name again this year.
The two-time Missouri Class 1 state champion made it three straight Blay titles (older brother Tyler won in 2020) earlier this month. Today, Blay is again the KMAland Missouri Boys Runner of the Year.
There’s a lot more to Blay’s story this year, though. While he did repeat as state champion with a time of 16:28.20 – 32 seconds better than second place – he was hardly at 100%.
“It was a very terrible spot for me,” Blay admitted to KMA Sports. “I got sick with bronchitis at the beginning of the season and couldn’t finish races. I would get about 2.5K in, and I would just die. I couldn’t kick or anything. I was in a very terrible place.”
Amazingly enough, Blay says he wasn’t close to 100% as he entered the state race 10 days ago. However, a little pre-race strategy was able to get him through to his second straight title.
“The bronchitis would blow up my heart (rate),” he said. “It would make my body tense up real bad. My race plan was to go out and be conservative. Try to keep my heart rate low for the last part of the race, so if it came to a kick I would at least have something in me.”
With the 32-second win, the kick proved unnecessary, but crossing the finish line as the state champion was as sweet as ever, according to Blay.
“Amazing,” he said. “Just knowing that I couldn’t be my original self and not run at 100% and still be able to win at state. It was very important for me (to keep the Blay name at the top of the state).”
KMA Sports started awarding the KMAland Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year award last season. Listen to the full interview with Blay below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND MISSOURI BOYS XC RUNNER OF THE YEAR
2021: Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley