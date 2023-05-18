(Burlington Junction) -- Bad news for the rest of the distance runners in Class 1: Riley Blay is in top shape heading into this weekend's state meet.
After battling injuries all season, Blay will compete in the 800, 1600, 3200 and 4x400.
"I was injured in December," Blay said. "I came back and got a hip injury. That sat me back far, but I'm feeling great. I'm skeptical of the 800 because of where I was at the beginning of the year, but I think it will go good."
Dealing with nagging injuries was not how Blay envisioned his junior season after he won three state titles as a sophomore.
"It was frustrating," he said. "I'm naturally hard on myself. That made it worse."
Blay ran to district titles in the 800 (2:03.08), 1600 (4:35.50) and 3200 (10:35.26) last Saturday. He also partnered with Blake Bohannon, Clay Henson and Clayton Davis to finish second in the 4x400.
"The 4x4 ran really well," he said. "The mile, I think I'm in PR shape. The 800, I'm in 1:59 shape."
Blay's dominant day at districts is what he needed heading into state.
"The 800, I have to hang for dear life in the first lap, and then I can hold on in the second," he said. "In the mile, I can outrace kids. In the 3200, I just have to run fast."
Blay has uncanny speed for a distance runner. It helped him win state titles in the 800, 1600 and 3200 last year.
"I'm naturally gifted in foot speed for some reason," he said. "I rely on my kick so much."
Blay is aiming for another big state meet.
"I'm ready to pop in every event," he said. "In the 800, I have to run 1:58 or 1:59 to win. The (1600), 4:25 is my PR. I think I can do that."
Blay's goals extend beyond just winning state titles this week. He's also chasing a state record and family bragging rights. His older brother, Tyler, set the Class 1 state record in the 3200 two years ago in 9:34.49 in 2021.
"We wanted it last year, but I felt like complete crap," Blay said. "He wants me to get it."
