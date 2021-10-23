(St. Joseph) -- Nodaway Valley's Riley Blay ran to an individual title at Saturday's St. Joseph Christian Invitational.
Blay won the title in 16:48.60, 83 seconds better than runner-up Keaton Zembles (Mound City). Zembles led the Panthers to a team title, tallying 53 points and edging Platte Valley by seven points. Carl Carver was Mound City's other medalist.
Micah Wolf (Platte Valley) and Daniel Lesher (Tarkio) also cracked the top five with respective finishes of third and fifth. South Holt's Dawson Fansher (sixth) and Rock Port's Caleb Lucas (ninth) reached the top 10 while Tarkio's Cole Anderson medaled in 12th.
On the girls side, Rock Port's Aubrey Watkins led KMAland runners with a third-place finish. Platte Valley's Andrea Riley was fourth, followed by Mound City's Kayte Pankau in fifth.
East Atchison's Jayla Irvine (eighth) and North Nodaway's Hayleigh Vinzant (10th) also medaled. Check out the full results here.