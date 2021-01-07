(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley standout runner Sophia Broers is taking her talents to Wartburg, where she will continue her passion for running.
"I just wanted to keep running," Broers said. "It's really important for me."
Despite her desire to continue her running career, Broers says she wasn't really sure until this year if she would run collegiately.
"I started thinking about it more," she said. "I didn't want to be done running. I knew it would be harder in college, but I ultimately decided it would be worth it and went for it."
Broers considered seven different colleges before choosing Wartburg over Grand View.
"Wartburg just had more of what I wanted, so I decided to go there," she said.
Broers is familiar with Wartburg, having run at their annual meet with Nodaway Valley.
"I had never heard of it before my school was lucky enough to run there once a year," she said. "I got to see the campus and run the course. That course was my favorite, so I started to look into it. They have a great running program and a great educational program as well. I considered it and ultimately decided to keep going because I really wanted to have a team."
The Knights, led by Coach Ryan Chapman, are coming off a successful 2020 season, where they cruised to the American Rivers Conference Championship, finishing 66 points ahead of the runner-up.
"It is very exciting," she said. "The girls at Wartburg have been able to do so much for the program. I figured I was willing to work hard to run at that level. It just got more exciting to me as I got to learn more about their success and the hard work they put in."
Broers, a former state medalist, hails from one of KMAland's most successful programs, so it's natural that Wartburg's success also appealed to her.
"That was pretty important to me, cross country is pretty big at my school," she said. "I wanted to keep it being that way wherever I went to college."
When she gets to campus, Broers is ready to get to work.
"I definitely want to see a lot of improvement on my times," she said. "I'll be doing a lot of core and lifting work at the college level. I'd like to see how my body responds to different kinds of runs."
Broers made her comments on Thursday's Upon Further Review. The complete interview can be heard below.