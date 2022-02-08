(Falls City) -- A pair of legendary KMAland coaching figures are finalists for the NHSACA National Coach of the Year Award.
Nodaway Valley's Darrel Burmeister and Falls City Sacred Heart's Doug Goltz are among the several finalists for this prestigious honor.
Coach Burmeister -- a KMA Sports Hall of Famer -- led the Wolverines to remarkable success in basketball and cross country. He led Nodaway Valley to five state team titles in cross country from 2002 to 2017 and coached three individual championships during his reign. In basketball, Burmeister won over 600 games and led the Wolverines to the state tournament five times, including a state championship in 2006.
Coach Goltz has led the boys basketball and football programs at Sacred Heart, compiling over 700 wins and 11 state championships on the hardwood, and over 300 wins and eight state championships on the football field.
The winner of this award will be announced at the national conference and awards banquet in June.