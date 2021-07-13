(Greenfield) -- For the fifth time in five seasons, Nodaway Valley football will have a new head coach on the sidelines. However, this time many of the players are familiar with the new head man.
Last year’s defensive coordinator Seth Comly is taking over after the departure of Duane Matthess.
“I came down here last year and applied for the head position,” Comly told KMA Sports. “The past AD decided to go another direction, but my big thing is that I like to be loyal. I stayed on as an assistant and decided my time would come. I’m the type of guy that wants to be at one school and want to have stability in my life as well. When it came open, I got my opportunity.”
While Comly is the new head coach, he put together a strong defensive presence last season as the Wolverines had one of their most successful seasons in years. Nodaway Valley went 4-6 and won a pair of postseason games while posting a shutout in three of their final five contests.
“Scheme is important and X’s and O’s are important, but when it comes down to it, defense is a mentality,” Comly said. “I use a thing my college coach always said. He said, ‘Nine, five, nine.’ Nine guys, five yards away from the ball, 90 percent of the time. Fly to the ball, sprint to the ball. That’s something we emphasize every day in practice.”
The Adair-Casey alum will have to make a few adjustments with this year’s team. The Wolverines are set to be in the first year of a sharing agreement with Orient-Macksburg and are bumping up to Class 1A.
“It’s going to be a change,” Comly said. “That’s one challenge I’m dealing with is getting connected with the students down there in the summer. I look forward to this year being a good year for us. My mindset is to focus week by week. I don’t care who we line up against, I always believe in my kids.”
Along with Nodaway Valley, Class 1A District 7 boasts some talented teams, including ACGC, Interstate 35, Panorama, Van Meter and West Central Valley.
“I feel like we’re going to surprise some people,” Comly added. “I think they’re going to be looking at us in the sense of having a down year with the guys we lost and another coaching change. We’re going to surprise some people with the fact that we’re going to come out and hit the ground running.”
