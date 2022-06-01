(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley’s winningest wrestler in school history Elliot Cooney is excited to continue his wrestling career at the next level with Cornell College in Mount Vernon.
“I started taking visits toward the beginning of the wrestling season and started talking to coaches,” Cooney told KMA Sports. “I went on a couple visits, and one of them was Cornell.”
Cooney says he really liked the facilities at the school and found a strong vibe with the Cornell coaches.
“They had a good idea for me to come there and grow my wrestling,” he added. “Once it came close to the end of the season, I started narrowing it down, and Cornell seemed like the best fit for me.”
The 132-pound Pride of Iowa Conference champion and 1A sixth-place state medalist, Cooney approached the recruiting process with hopes of growing academically and athletically.
“I didn’t care that much if it was a big university or a small campus,” he said. “I just wanted a solid wrestling program under some great coaches and to grow as a wrestler and a person. I also wanted to look towards my academics. I’m going into mechanical engineering, so I wanted a school that was good for that and to help me grow in that.”
Cooney hopes he can make a quick impact on the Cornell wrestling program.
“I would really like to get a spot next year,” he said. “I would like to get after it and just make an impact as soon as I can. The sooner I do that the better for the program and for myself.”
Listen to much more with Cooney on his college decision in the audio file below.