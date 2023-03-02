Pride of Iowa Conference NEW
(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley’s Lindsey Davis has been selected unanimously to the Pride of Iowa All-Conference First Team.

Davis is joined on the All-POI First Team by Sadie Cox of Lenox, Layni Masters from Central Decatur, Brynnly and Campbell German of Martensdale-St. Marys and teammate Izzy Eisbach.

Second team honors went to Tegan Streit and Breya Nickle of Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren’s Alivia Ruble, Noelle McKnight from East Union, Martensdale-St. Marys’ Sophia Shannon and Zoey Reed of Lenox.

Honorable mention went to Bedford’s Bridgett Murphy, Central Decatur’s Harrisen Bevan, Sidney Staver of East Union, Cadence Douglas of Lenox, Martensdale-St. Marys’ Carolyn Amfahr, Tabby Henle from Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley’s Jorja Holliday, Southwest Valley’s Maggie Haer and Wayne’s Clara O’Brien.

Find the complete list of honorees in the file below. Please Note: The awards were chosen by the Pride of Iowa Conference coaches. 

Download PDF Pride of Iowa All-Conference Girls Basketball Team 2023 - All Conference(2022).pdf

