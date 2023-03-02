(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley’s Lindsey Davis has been selected unanimously to the Pride of Iowa All-Conference First Team.
Davis is joined on the All-POI First Team by Sadie Cox of Lenox, Layni Masters from Central Decatur, Brynnly and Campbell German of Martensdale-St. Marys and teammate Izzy Eisbach.
Second team honors went to Tegan Streit and Breya Nickle of Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren’s Alivia Ruble, Noelle McKnight from East Union, Martensdale-St. Marys’ Sophia Shannon and Zoey Reed of Lenox.
Honorable mention went to Bedford’s Bridgett Murphy, Central Decatur’s Harrisen Bevan, Sidney Staver of East Union, Cadence Douglas of Lenox, Martensdale-St. Marys’ Carolyn Amfahr, Tabby Henle from Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley’s Jorja Holliday, Southwest Valley’s Maggie Haer and Wayne’s Clara O’Brien.
Find the complete list of honorees in the file below. Please Note: The awards were chosen by the Pride of Iowa Conference coaches.
OTHER 2022-23 WINTER SPORTS AWARDS
Rolling Valley Conference Girls Basketball
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Basketball
Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Basketball
Western Iowa Conference Basketball
Corner Conference Boys Basketball
Corner Conference Girls Basketball
Bluegrass Conference Girls Basketball