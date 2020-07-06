(Greenfield) -- A resetting in the middle of last week helped Nodaway Valley’s Alyssa Davis re-find her swing. On Monday, she found a Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honor.
“I struggled a bit on Monday against Mount Ayr,” Davis told KMA Sports on Monday morning. “On Wednesday, we had a talk as a team, and they said we need to relax and relieve all the pressure off ourselves. Have fun out there, and we definitely had fun.”
Nodaway Valley blasted East Union, 9-3, behind a big two-homer, three-hit, six-RBI game from Davis. The senior third baseman followed with another home run and two more hits against Southeast Warren.
For the season, Davis is hitting .367/.466/.714 with five home runs, 21 RBI and 12 runs scored.
“I kind of had a slump during the second of the week of the season,” Davis said. “I picked things up a little bit in week three and started hitting the ball better.”
For Davis, she’s just happy to have a senior season after a powerful junior year that saw her hit three home runs and drive in a team-high 29 runs.
“We hit probably two days a week before the season started,” Davis said. “We weren’t supposed to go to the school facilities so it made it harder to find a place to do it. We still managed to find a way.”
Davis will look to continue her success later tonight when the Wolverines meet Earlham. They also play at AHSTW on Wednesday and at West Central Valley on Thursday. Nodaway Valley opens the postseason next Wednesday at Mount Ayr.
Listen to the complete interview with Davis from today’s Upon Further Review linked below.