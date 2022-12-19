(Greenfield) -- Another DeVault from Nodaway Valley is set to take their talents to the next level.
Wolverines senior multi-sport standout Boston DeVault recently announced his commitment to play baseball at Central College in Pella.
“They were my first-ever visit and contacted me first for baseball,” DeVault told KMA Sports. “I went on a visit (to Central), and then more colleges talked to me. I also took visits to Grand View and Simpson, so I had to weigh the pros and the cons. Ultimately, I felt like Central was the place.”
DeVault, who also received college interest in basketball, said that he found Central aligned with what he was looking for in his next school.
“The culture (is great),” he said. “I also have some buddies that go there, and I know of some players that go there and are committed there. The campus and facilities are super nice and just overall the connection with the school is what I wanted.”
DeVault says there has been some talk with the Central coaches about being a two-way player, but he was recruited for his pitching ability. During his junior season, DeVault threw 46 2/3 innings, struck out 65 and walked just 16 while pitting to a 1.95 ERA.
“I wouldn’t say I’m the fastest (pitcher),” he said. “I don’t necessarily throw slow, but I rely a lot on my changeup, curveball and slider. I like to keep the batter off balance and then sneak in a fastball.”
Listen to much more on DeVault’s college decision in the full audio interview below.