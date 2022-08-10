(Greenfield) -- One of the best female athletes to ever grace the hallways at Nodaway Valley is the third multi-time KMA Sports Female Athlete of the Year.
Maddax DeVault wowed the faithful from Greenfield, Bridgewater and Fontanelle throughout her career with her best effort and memorable performances in volleyball, basketball, track and softball.
"When softball ended, it hit me that it's over," DeVault said. "That was my last sport. Looking back, I'm thankful for my coaches, teammates, family and friends that supported me. Everyone always says that, but I couldn't do that without them. I'm excited to see where NV athletics go."
DeVault's senior season resume speaks for itself. She was an All-State nod in basketball and an all-district choice in volleyball. DeVault also found success in softball, where she claimed All-Pride of Iowa Conference honors.
This year's athletic season required some adapting for DeVault. Many of her teammates from previous teams were older than her, so this year's squads featured new teammates and DeVault as the experienced leader.
"I'll remember making new friendships," she said. "I was friends with many upperclassmen, but I got close and bonded with underclassmen. Getting to guide them was one of the best parts of my senior year."
DeVault's most successful sports season came in track, where she concluded her career with the state title that had eluded her in previous years. DeVault stole the show in the 1A 100-meter hurdles with a state title.
"It meant everything to me," she said. "It didn't seem real at the time. I didn't realize how big of a deal it was. The help of my coaches is how I got there. To win that state title meant the world to me."
Regardless of the sport, DeVault well-represented the Nodaway Valley uniform throughout her career.
As she reflects on her career, DeVault cherishes the moments she had on the basketball court.
Nodaway Valley has long been known for their presence as a boys basketball power, but DeVault and her teammates changed that.
The Wolverines went 64-8 during DeVault's final three years. They also reached the state tournament for the first time in program history in DeVault's junior season.
"State basketball was an amazing experience," DeVault said. "At the time, our school was known for the boys side. People wouldn't show up for the girls game, but we switched it that year and people came for our games. We put our names on the map. That raised our expectations even higher."
The next chapter in DeVault's athletic career features only one sport: basketball at Simpson.
"It'll be weird at first," DeVault said about only playing one sport in college. "But I'll learn to appreciate a little bit of time off. I'll still be super busy with basketball, but not having four sports will help me improve my (basketball) game a lot."
Every athlete hopes to leave their mark on their school and there's little doubt DeVault did.
"I'm glad I'm leaving a mark and showing younger girls you can do four sports," she said. "You can juggle sports, school, friends and family time and succeed in all of it. It's difficult and hectic at times, but it was really fun. I wouldn't change a thing about the way I did things."
DeVault joins Shenandoah great Logan Hughes (2017, 2018, 2019) and KMA Sports Hall of Famer Kate Walker of Red Oak (2014, 2015) as multi-time recipients of the KMAland Female Athlete of the Year Award.
DeVault's honor is also the third consecutive for a Pride of Iowa Conference athlete. Check out the full interview below.
Previous KMAland Athlete of the Year Winners
2021: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley
2020: Sam Stewart, Mount Ayr
2019: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2018: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2017: Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
2016: Taylor Frederick, Harlan
2015: Kate Walker, Red Oak
2014: Kate Walker, Red Oak
2013: Chaley Rath, Treynor