(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault and TJ Stoaks of Lenox have been honored as unanimous choices on the All-Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Basketball First Team.
Stoaks and DeVault are joined on the first team by seniors Cassidy Nelson (Lenox) and Rachel Sobotka (Mount Ayr), junior Emily Jones (Wayne) and freshman Lindsey Davis (Nodaway Valley).
Along the second team Nodaway Valley senior Lexi Shike is joined by fellow senior Lyndsey Dale (Central Decatur), juniors Josie Hartman (Southeast Warren), Maddie Stewart (Mount Ayr) and Kaylin Lack (East Union) and sophomore Alivia Ruble (Southeast Warren).
The list of honorable mention picks:
Alexa Anderson, SR, Mount Ayr
Corinne Bond, SR, Nodaway Valley
Jordan England, SR, Lenox
Maggie Haer, SO, Southwest Valley
Hallee Hamilton, JR, Central Decatur
Kylie Keller, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys
Grace Nixon, SR, East Union
Makayla Ruble, SR, Southeast Warren
Kennedy Weed, SR, Bedford
Maddy Wood, JR, Wayne