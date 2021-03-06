Pride of Iowa Conference NEW
(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault and TJ Stoaks of Lenox have been honored as unanimous choices on the All-Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Basketball First Team.

Stoaks and DeVault are joined on the first team by seniors Cassidy Nelson (Lenox) and Rachel Sobotka (Mount Ayr), junior Emily Jones (Wayne) and freshman Lindsey Davis (Nodaway Valley).

Along the second team Nodaway Valley senior Lexi Shike is joined by fellow senior Lyndsey Dale (Central Decatur), juniors Josie Hartman (Southeast Warren), Maddie Stewart (Mount Ayr) and Kaylin Lack (East Union) and sophomore Alivia Ruble (Southeast Warren).

The list of honorable mention picks:

Alexa Anderson, SR, Mount Ayr

Corinne Bond, SR, Nodaway Valley

Jordan England, SR, Lenox

Maggie Haer, SO, Southwest Valley

Hallee Hamilton, JR, Central Decatur

Kylie Keller, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys

Grace Nixon, SR, East Union 

Makayla Ruble, SR, Southeast Warren

Kennedy Weed, SR, Bedford

Maddy Wood, JR, Wayne

