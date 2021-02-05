(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley junior Maddax DeVault's stellar week was the latest of many highlights for the Nodaway Valley girls basketball team in what has been a remarkable season.
The talented junior broke the school's single-game scoring record and eclipsed 1,000 career points in one fell swoop last with a 40-point outing in a victory over Bedford.
DeVault knew early on that it was going to be a good night for her, but not even she could forsee her milestone night.
"From the beginning, I was really feeling it,' she said. "I was very relaxed."
However, DeVault says she had no idea during the game that she was nearing 1,000 career points or on her way to setting a school record.
"I knew going in that I was super close, but I didn't know how many points it was," she said. "During a timeout, there was a moment where they announced over the microphone that I broke a 1,000 points. It was just really exciting, but I didn't want it to affect me too much."
DeVault averages 23.2 points per game in Coach Brian Eisbach's high-octane offense that relies heavily on turnovers and transition offense to the tune of 68.9 points per game.
"A lot of teams just get back into a half-court offense," DeVault said. "That's what makes us different. We love to push the ball. It's a ton of fun when we get out there and start doing that."
The Class 2A No. 4 Wolverines are currently 19-0 and are fixated on qualifying for the state tournament after finishing 21-3 last year, but falling to AHSTW in a regional semifinal.
"It was really motivating," DeVault said about last year's loss. "Being so close and having it slip through our fingers was disappointed, but it gave us the motivation to come into games not scared and have the confidence to beat anybody."
Nodaway Valley's path to the Wells Fargo Arena looks like this: either IKM-Manning or East Sac County in the first round, ACGC or South Central Calhoun in the semis and likely AHSTW, Central Decatur or Mount Ayr in a regional final.
"If we just do us and do all the little things, that will separate us from other teams."
Nodaway Valley returns to action Friday night against Lenox, which will be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 with Austin McNorton.
DeVault made her comments on Friday's Upon Further Review. The complete interview can be heard below.