(Greenfield) -- Led by senior Caelen DeVault, the Nodaway Valley baseball team has rattled off four wins to start the year and appears to be among the contenders in the Pride of Iowa Conference.
"I'm feeling pretty good," DeVault said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. "I had a slow start hitting the ball, but I've come back and focused on making solid contact. The team is playing awesome. We have young guys that have had to step up and fill roles. They've done that well."
DeVault has paced the Wolverines at the plate and on the mound while his team has wins over Creston, Southwest Valley, Wayne and Martensdale-St. Marys.
"I'm proud of the guys," he said. "We knew we were going to be young, but we're taking it one game at a time and going 1-0 every day."
Offensively, the Central Missouri football commit is hitting .417 with 4 RBI in 12 at-bats.
"I've focused on making solid contact," he said. "I've focused on base hits rather than home runs. I've always been taught to have a level swing. I've worked on that because it puts me on base as much as possible and puts us in the best position to win."
DeVault has yet to surrender an earned run while striking out 24 in 13 1/3 innings on the mound, and he struck out 10 in the Wolverines' season-opening win over Creston and fanned 14 against Wayne.
"I'm throwing strikes," he said. "That's all I can do. I've used my fastball a ton this season, and my curveball has been hitting."
The fastball and curveball are DeVault's bread and butter, but he has a full arsenal of pitches at his disposal, including a two-seam fastball, four-seam fastball, changeup, slider and splitter.
"I've improved on adding pitches," he said. "I've hit those hard. Keeping hitters off balance is key. I think I've done that."
DeVault hit .513 with 25 RBI last year while posting a 5-3 record on the mound with a 1.62 ERA and 87 strikeouts. His impressive junior season gave him high expectations heading into his senior year.
"My expectations are always high for myself," he said. "I want to be the best competitor I can be. I go out there and focus on doing the best I can for my team. I think I'm on par (with expectations), but there's always more I can do."
DeVault and his teammates return to action on Thursday against Bedford.
Check out the full interview below.