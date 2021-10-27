(KMAland) -- Maddax DeVault of Nodaway Valley and Southeast Warren’s Alivia Ruble were named unanimous First Team All-Pride of Iowa Conference for volleyball on Wednesday.
DeVault and Ruble were both named first team hitters along with Adalyn Reynolds of Mount Ayr and Josie Hartman of Southeast Warren. Southwest Valley’s Ryanne Mullen and Southeast Warren’s Kaylee Bauer were tabbed first team setters, Maggie Haer of Southwest Valley was a first team defensive specialist and Sadie Cox of Lenox earned first team utility.
Along the second team, Lydia Kern of Southeast Warren and Nodaway Valley’s Lindsey Davis were picked as setters, Southeast Warren’s Zoey Sherman, Cadence Douglas of Lenox, Anna Parrott of Martensdale-St. Marys and Charlee Larsen of Southwest Valley took second team honors as hitters. Mount Ayr’s Maddie Stewart – as a defensive specialist – and Norah Lund of Southwest Valley – as a utility player were also honored on the second team.
Honorable mention picks are listed below:
Abby Dukes, SR, Bedford
Mara Dykes, SR, Central Decatur
Mallory Raney, SR, East Union
Zoey Reed, FR, Lenox
Halsie Barnes, SR, Mount Ayr
Brynnly German, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys
Whitney Lamb, SR, Nodaway Valley
Samantha Benesh, SR, Southeast Warren
Samantha Larsen, Southwest Valley
Sterling Berndt, SR, Wayne