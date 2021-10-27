Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain likely. High 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.