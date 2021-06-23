(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley’s Caelen DeVault is putting up some monster numbers in his junior baseball season.
The Wolverines two-way standout is the most recent Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
“I was seeing the ball really well,” DeVault said. “Putting the ball in play, putting myself and my team in a better position to win. I’ve had to change my swing a little bit, but I’d say it’s helped me a lot.”
DeVault had nine hits, including four doubles, drove in 12 and scored eight runs during four games last week for the Wolverines. He also threw seven innings, allowing just one unearned run on two hits with 11 strikeouts.
“I’ve just been throwing strikes,” DeVault said. “That’s what my coaches have been preaching all season long. As long as you throw strikes, let them put the ball in play, get some groundballs and weak pop flies, the better position you’re in to win the game. That’s just what I’m trying to do.”
DeVault’s individual success has led to plenty of team success. While hitting .524/.588/.738 with seven extra-base hits and 19 RBI, DeVault has the Wolverines off to a 10-4 start. Lenox snapped their seven-game win streak on Tuesday evening, but Nodaway Valley still appears to be on its way to their best season since the 2016 state qualifier.
“The last two weeks or so we’ve been hitting the crap out of the ball,” DeVault said. “One of the biggest things is that we’ve been picking up our pitching. The first couple weeks we weren’t throwing the best, but we’ve been throwing strikes and letting them put the ball in play.”
Nodaway Valley will be right back in action Wednesday night at Orient-Macksburg before a trip to Bedford on Thursday and a home date with Central Decatur on Friday. Listen to the full interview with DeVault from Wednesday’s UFR linked below.