(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley’s DeVault twins made simultaneous college decision announcements last week.
Caelen DeVault will continue his football career at the next level with Central Missouri while Maddax is on her way to Simpson to play basketball. Both DeVaults joined Upon Further Review on Thursday to talk about their decisions.
For both DeVaults, Simpson and Central Missouri proved to be there during the early stages of their recruitment.
“(Simpson) was recruiting me for a while,” Maddax explained. “I had gone there last fall for a general visit to the campus and got to meet the coaches then. They just really stayed in touch and made a point to come to volleyball, softball and basketball games.”
“(My process) started at the beginning of my junior season when colleges started reaching out,” Caelen said. “I heard a little about Central Missouri. Their secondary coach (Kyle Westphal) is from Greenfield, and I felt connected from that standpoint.”
As the recruiting process played out for both, Simpson and Central Missouri continued to stand out.
“When I had gone down there for a practice, I went out to eat with some players and just talking to them and asking questions I could see how I fit in with them,” Maddax said. “I realized I would have a lot of fun playing (at Simpson). I knew on the first visit I could see myself going there. It really did feel like home.”
This year’s Simpson team – led by Creston alum Jenna Taylor – is currently 18-1 on the season and a perfect 10-0 in American Rivers Conference play. Central Missouri, meanwhile, just finished up a 4-7 season, although the Mules are traditionally among the top teams in the MIAA.
“I loved it right away,” Caelen said of the Warrensburg school. “The official visit two weeks ago, I really got to sit with the coaches and a few of the players and hear everything they had to say. There’s nothing bad about it. I’ve just loved UCM since I heard about it.”
For both DeVaults, choosing which sport they were going to pursue at the next level proved to be among the toughest decisions. For Maddax – the reigning KMAland Female Athlete of the Year – basketball wasn’t always No. 1.
“I didn’t really even know basketball was my favorite sport until 8th grade year,” she said. “In high school, being able to figure out what I want to do and what sport I wanted to do in college, was a step on its own.”
As for Caelen, football was always one of his favorite sports, but there was a time he figured he wanted to double up as a baseball player at the next level.
“I never really knew what I wanted to play in college,” he said. “I decided more in the past year and a half or so. I’ve really fallen in love even more with football, and I knew that was a sport I wanted to pursue at the next level.”
Listen to much more with the DeVault twins in Thursday’s UFR interview linked below.