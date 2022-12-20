(Burlington Junction) -- The Nodaway Valley (MO) girls basketball team is off to a swell start behind the stellar post play of sophomore Ava Graham.
Graham has been vital to her team's 5-2 start.
"I'm excited we've had such a good start," Graham said. "I'm hoping we continue to win and get better."
Graham starred last week with 24.5 points per game in wins over South Holt and Union Star.
"My job is to post up and try to score," she said. "If I don't, I kick it back out."
Graham dropped 22 on Tuesday against Union Star and ended the week with 27 against South Holt.
"I put in a lot of hard work during the summer," she said. "And I shoot every morning before school starts. I think that's where my success comes from. The girls passed into me, and I tried to make baskets. All of my points were because of my team."
Graham leads a Nodaway Valley nucleus that reached a district final last year.
"We've played together since third grade," she said. "We know what each other can do. It helps with the game."
Graham has cleaned up the glass for the Thunder. She says improving her rebounding skills was an emphasis over the offseason.
"Coach (Alan) Calfee taught me to spin around girls and get back in position," she said. "If I don't (do that), I foul. Last year, I was so used to being the bigger girl. I tried to use my height to reach over for rebounds or to run into someone. This year, I've stayed straight up and tried to use my size and speed."
Graham and her teammates return to action on Tuesday against East Atchison. Click below to hear the full interview.