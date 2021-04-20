(Greenfield) -- Macy Kuhns' first soccer memory is not a fun one. Her feelings have since changed, and the Nodaway Valley standout hopes to make many more memories when she heads to Simpson to join their women's soccer program.
The multi-sport star fondly remembers when she started playing soccer in the second grade because, well, she didn't want to.
"My mom made me start it," Kuhns said. "I did not want to do it all. After I started, I fell in love with it and never stopped. I played AAU in the fall. I drove to Des Moines five teams a week. It was a huge commitment, but it was all worth it."
Kuhns' commitment to the sport of soccer led her to a commitment at Simpson.
"My sophomore year, I got a call from coach Jeremy (Reinert)," Kuhns said. "We talked for a bit, but then COVID came around. I contacted him again last fall. He came to some of my games."
Kuhns also had interest from Indian Hills and Wartburg.
"I just felt Simpson was the best for me," Kuhns said. "I have some friends on my AAU team that are going there. I decided it was where I want to be."
The Simpson soccer commit shined on the basketball court last season, too. Kuhns' in-your-face, gritty defense was key for Coach Brian Eisbach's squad when the Wolverines made a trip to the state semifinals.
Kuhns feels she plays soccer with a similar gutsy approach that she has in basketball.
"I am very aggressive on the soccer field as well," she said. "I use my speed just like I do in basketball. I'm not much of a shooter. I just work really hard and figure it out."
Now Kuhns hopes to figure out at Simpson.
"I'm used to having to work for everything," she said. "I've just worked my way up. I think I can do that. I have a leading personality. Everyone needs a good lead. Eventually, I think I can step up."
When it comes to goals, Kuhns hopes to be a part of some team success for the Storm, who are 4-1-1 this year.
"They have great team chemistry. I'm excited to be a part of that."
Click below to hear the full interview with Kuhns.