(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley senior Avery Phillippi had plenty of options for his next stop. After plenty of reflection and thought, the recruiting process led him to choose Clarke basketball.
“What really helped me was spending time with God and asking him to show me the right path,” Phillippi told KMA Sports.
While Phillippi has been a standout in both football and basketball during his time at Nodaway Valley, it caused a bit of consternation for him in trying to figure what he wanted to do. However, he went back to his childhood to figure it out.
“Growing up, I always wanted to play college basketball,” Phillippi said. “It’s something I worked for a lot. Football kind of came more naturally, but my heart was with basketball.”
Phillippi closed out his career with the Wolverines, averaging 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists during his senior season.
“I love the area,” Phillippi said of Clarke, which is in Dubuque. “I think it’s really beautiful there. The coaching staff was really kind and were really fun to talk to. They seemed like they cared about me, so they made me feel like I was really wanted.”
With the decision finished, Phillippi is thankful for the support he’s had around him in making his decision.
“My family, my sisters, my mom and dad,” he said. “They didn’t care where I played. They just wanted it to be where I wanted to play. All my coaches. My AAU coaches and high school coaches. Just teaching me to work hard and set the goals for what I want.”
Listen to much more with Phillippi on his college decision below.