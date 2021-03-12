(Greenfield) -- A season that put the Nodaway Valley girls basketball program on the map has earned Coach Brian Eisbach the 2020-21 KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year honor.
"It's a huge honor considering all the really good coaches in the area," Eisbach said during Friday's Upon Further Review.
Eisbach led the Wolverines to a 24-1 record, a Pride of Iowa Conference title, the first state tournament appearance, the first state win and a state semifinal trip.
"It was a ton of fun," Eisbach said with a chuckle. "It's something I'll never forget. I know there are a lot of folks in our communities that feel the same way. It was special to see."
Three years ago, Eisbach inherited a program with a talented group of underclassmen who had one goal in mind -- be the first team in school history to get to state.
They knew it wouldn't be easy, but the pieces were there.
"Each year they've gotten better," he said. "This year was special because everybody from top to bottom really pushed each other and did it in a positive way."
The Wolverines went 12-11 in Eisbach's first year as head coach. They followed that showing with a 20-3 campaign last year, but were ousted by AHSTW in a regional semifinal.
This year, they left no doubt, winning their 24 games by an average of 26.6 points per game thanks to a high-powered offense that averaged 66 points per contest.
Eisbach feels the turning point for his squad came in a January 16th victory over Panorama, their first victory against the Panthers in nine tries.
"I think that's when our kids started to believe that we were pretty good," he said.
Nodaway Valley entered the postseason at 20-0 following a thrilling win over Lenox in the regular-season finale. They rolled past East Sac County and survived an overtime bout against South Central Calhoun to set up a rematch with AHSTW, this time with the school's first trip to state hanging in the balance.
The Wolverines never blinked, opening the game on a 22-2 run on the way to a 55-33 victory.
Their first state tournament game -- where they faced defending state champion North Linn -- was also a sight to behold. The Wolverines held a double-digit lead early, then had to hold off a late comeback for their first state win in school history.
Sadly, their season came to a heart-breaking conclusion with a two-point loss to Maquoketa Valley in a state semifinal three days later, but that doesn't take away from the accomplishments or memories the Wolverines had along the way.
"Knowing we were that close and could have competed the next day (in the state title game) had a few things gone differently was definitely a great feeling," Eisbach said. "It was a ton of fun. The week was really neat."
Maddax DeVault -- the KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year -- led the way for Nodaway Valley this season. The sharpshooting DeVault averaged 23.4 points per game, buried 52 three-pointers. DeVault was all over the place defensively, too.
Oh, and she's only a junior.
"As far as a ceiling, I don't know that there is one," Eisbach said. "That kid deserves every award and accolade she gets. She's worked her butt off at basketball. She's always shooting and studying."
The emergence of freshman Lyndsey Davis also played a pivotal role in the Wolverines' history-making season.
Davis averaged 13.9 points per game, shot 45 percent from the field and buried 37 percent of her 3-pointers. Davis put the state on notice in Nodaway Valley's quarterfinal when she nailed a deep 3-pointer towards the end of the first quarter on her way to a 20-point performance.
"She has some intangibles," Eisbach said. "She's definitely a key piece to our success and will continue to get better."
However, the glue to the Wolverines run was their three starting seniors -- Macy Kuhns, Lexi Shike and Corrine Bond.
"Without those three, we don't have the success we had this year," Eisbach said. "They are definitely going to be big shoes to fill. It won't be easy to replace any of those kids on the floor or in the locker room."
Kuhns, a Simpson soccer commit, spearheaded the defensive efforts. She also navigated the offense while breaking the school's assist record.
"She really embraced how much of an impact she could have," Eisbach said. "She typically defended the other team's best player. She's our emotional leader and our best communicator."
Shike provided an inside presence, averaged 10.2 points per game and corralled the third-most rebounds in the state with 307.
"She was an inside threat and could get to the rack," Eisbach said about Shike. "She made us a more rounded team offensively."
Bond was the spark plug for the Wolverines down the stretch and averaged 6.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest.
"She was probably our MVP the last couple of weeks," Eisbach said.
The communities of Bridgewater, Fontanelle and Greenfield are no strangers to sustained success in basketball. Just ask legendary boys coach Darrell Burmeister.
This year's success has Eisbach hoping that seasons like this one will become more of a norm for the girls program.
"We've always been known as a boys basketball school," he said. "But it's neat to see the needle move. We are going to continue to build and do things the right way. There's a lot of excitement about Nodaway Valley girls basketball. We will continue to build on that and see what the future holds."
Eisbach is the second coach from the Pride of Iowa Conference to claim this award, joining Mount Ayr's Thad Streit. The complete interview with Eisbach can be heard below.
Previous KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year Winners
2019-20: Derek Archer, Lewis Central
2018-19: Joe Wollum, CAM
2017-18: Devin Schoening, Thomas Jefferson
2016-17: Gail Hartigan, Treynor
2015-16: Thad Streit, Mount Ayr
2014-15: Rod Williams, Fremont-Mills
2013-14: Kenny Weed, Bedford
2012-13: Dan Martinez, Red Oak