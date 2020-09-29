(Greenfield) -- Corinne Bond was merely a front row player during the first two seasons of her career. Through a lot of hard work, she’s now turned into the one of the more versatile players in the area.
With that versatility on display, the Nodaway Valley senior standout earned the Week 5 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award.
“I knew I had to get better in the back row,” Bond told KMA Sports. “I worked on that a lot and got to play all the way around.”
Bond had 24 kills, 12 digs and four blocks in a win over Mount Ayr before nine kills, six digs, two blocks and eight aces in knocking off Bedford.
“When I had all those aces, our coach just told us we needed to get a run,” Bond said. “I knew we needed to start serving good so we could play off of that. I just kept serving, and they couldn’t receive off of me. That really kind of motivated the team to keep going with it.”
Along with Bond’s success, which includes 4.0 kills, 3.6 digs, 0.3 aces and 0.3 blocks per set, Nodaway Valley has continued to win. The Wolverines are 18-4 and well on their way to just their third 20-win season since 2011.
“We’ve been playing super good,” Bond said. “I think all of us are nervous about being put out with COVID, so we know we have to push ourselves and play really hard. We never know if we’re going to be done.”
Nodaway Valley and Bond are back in action later tonight against Central Decatur. Listen to the complete interview with Bond below.