(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley's versatile Jena Yonker will take her vast set of skills 21 miles down Highway 25 to run at Southwestern Community College.
"I'm pretty excited to see how it goes," Yonker said.
The opportunity to run at SWCC comes because of a chance encounter with Spartans head coach Scott Vicker.
"I always wanted to do a sport in college," she said. "But I never thought I would. I was at a college visit, and happened to come across the track coach. We worked things out, and I'm going to run there."
Yonker says Vicker was adamant about his goals for the program, which intrigued her.
"I talked to him about how I've always wanted to run in college," she said. "He said he was looking for girl runners because they hadn't had many out, so he offered me a scholarship."
The proximity to home helped, too.
"I've never been away from her for a long time," Yonker said. "So being close to home definitely helped."
Yonker started her career as a distance runner but soon found herself more acclimated for the sprints. Since then, Yonker has played a hand in four state-medalist relays, including three as a sophomore in 2019 (4x100, Sprint Medley Relay, 4x200).
"I did cross country in middle school," she said. "Then I did track and loved it even more. I didn't really know I was good at sprints. I loved cross country, but then I realized I like the shorter distance better."
When she arrives at SWCC, Yonker feels it will be the perfect fit.
"I think they suit me pretty good," she said. "I'm excited to see where SWCC takes me."
In terms of goals, Yonker is open to trying new things.
"I want to try the 60-meter dash," she said. "They don't have that in high school, and I feel like I could be pretty good at that."
Yonker is also open to the idea of running at a four-year college after her time at SWCC but admits she hasn't put much thought into it.
Click below to hear the full interview with Yonker.