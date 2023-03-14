(KMAland) -- West Harrison's Sage Evans and Bishop Heelan Catholic's Matt Noll earned First Team All-State honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Seven other KMAlanders were also named to either second or third team. Find the list of KMAlanders below, along with the complete release from the IPSWA.
FIRST TEAM
Sage Evans, Senior, West Harrison (Class 1A)
Matt Noll, Junior, Bishop Heelan (Class 3A)
SECOND TEAM
Jaixen Frost, Senior, Mount Ayr (Class 1A)
Koleson Evans, Senior, West Harrison (Class 1A)
Preston Dobbs, Senior, Sioux City East (Class 4A)
THIRD TEAM
Mason King, Senior, West Harrison (Class 1A)
Kyle Sternberg, Senior, AHSTW (Class 2A)
Carter Kuehl, Senior, Bishop Heelan (Class 3A)
Carson Seuntjens, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (Class 3A)