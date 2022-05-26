(Ames) -- Non-conference kickoff times have been announced and a date for one game has been changed on the 2022 Iowa State football schedule.
The Cyclones open at home against Southeast Missouri on September 3rd at 1:00 PM on Big 12 Now. Their September 17th game at home with Ohio is also a 1:00 PM kick on Big 12 Now. Also, the Iowa/Iowa Sate game will start at 3:00 PM on Big Ten Network on September 10th.
In addition, the Iowa State/Oklahoma game originally scheduled for Thursday, October 27th at Jack Trice Stadium will now be played on Saturday, October 29th on either Fox or FS1.
