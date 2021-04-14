(Red Oak) -- Red Oak’s brand new head football coach is experienced and motivated to bring a winning experience to the program and community.
Michael Nordeen takes over the Tigers following a run as an assistant at Ballard, Des Moines Roosevelt and Gilbert. He’s coached everything from wide receivers to linebackers, but his sweet spot is on the defensive side of the ball.
“I don’t claim to know much about offense,” Nordeen told KMA Sports. “I know enough to be dangerous, but I’m a straight forward defensive guy.”
Nordeen was the defensive coordinator at all three of his stops and plans to bring a swarming, aggressive defense to Red Oak.
“I like to play with speed, aggression and swagger,” he said. “We’re going to pin our ears back and get after people. I like a 3 front with a lot of speed on the back end, and I think that will work great at Red Oak. They don’t have a lot of size up front, but I think what we’ll have is speed and athleticism to counter that.”
Offensively, Nordeen says he’s worked with offensive coaches at Roosevelt and Gilbert that fancy the spread.
“I’ve been studying them,” Nordeen said. “As a defensive coach, I want to know everything I need to know about offense, and I’m a big believer in getting the ball to our playmakers in space. Get (the athletes) in space and give them a little more room to wiggle and get in space.”
After working his way up the coaching ladder, the Roland-Story alum cherishes the chance to take over a program all to his own.
“It’s a huge step and something I’ve been dreaming about since high school,” Nordeen said. “Relationships and preparation are the biggest things that are going to build championships. Being able to interact with the kids and help them have a better life and get them experience in football (is key).”
Red Oak has seen struggles of late, finishing 0-9 each of the past two seasons. However, Coach Nordeen is excited for the opportunity to turn the program around with plenty of support from the community.
“Looking at the youth and talent they have, it was a quick draw to apply,” he said. “You could see in the stands during the game the support they have even during the pandemic. You can tell the community supports them, and that was a huge draw.”
Listen to much more with Nordeen from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below.