(Norris) -- Norris tight end James Carnie committed to Nebraska over Iowa and Kansas State on Monday.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound standout officially received an offer from the Huskers last Sunday, making for the third tight end in the 2021 recruiting class.
Carnie is also the fifth in-state scholarship player for the class, joining Creighton Prep’s AJ Rollins, Elkhorn South’s Teddy Prochazka, quarterback Heinrich Haarberg and safety Koby Bretz.
Norris is the No. 57 tight end in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.