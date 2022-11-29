(Rosendale) -- It was far from smooth sailing, but the North Andrew football team is one win away from the seventh state title in program history.
"We feel fortunate," Coach Dwyane Williams said. "Rebounding from last year was a key thing for us. This year, we've stayed healthy and ran through a gauntlet."
The Cardinals (13-0) entered last year eager to one-up their runner-up performance in 2020. However, injuries plagued their season and they finished 6-5.
North Andrew dealt with the typical football injuries again this year -- along with an unforeseeable tragedy that impacted the team and a tough schedule that featured seven games against state-ranked teams.
"Their mental toughness this season has been incredible to watch," Williams said. "Last year, we didn't handle these situations well. Maybe I didn't get them prepared enough. The kids grew up a bit and took responsibility. When you do that, you can have the season we're having."
North Andrew is known as a smashmouth perennial power in Missouri 8-Player football. Their 60-22 semifinal win over Archie was Exhibit A of their old-school approach as the Cardinals rushed for 382 yards and eight touchdowns on 55 tries. Their style isn't flashy, but Williams and company aren't here for style points.
"The kids love it," Williams said. "We catch good-humored ribbing from other, coaches, teams and our fans, but the kids love it. I grew up in Houston following the Oilers and Earl Campbell. Then I grew up in this area and watched Marty Schottenheimer and the Kansas City Chiefs. I grew up knowing how to run the football. The kids love that being our identity."
North Andrew previously won state titles in 1993, 1996, 1997, 2013, 2014 and 2016. The 2022 squad must get past Bishop LeBlond if they want to join the storied list of North Andrew teams that captured championship glory.
The Golden Eagles have soared into the postseason behind a high-powered offense that averages 49.5 points per game.
Quarterback Landon Gardner has lit up the stat sheet with 2,899 passing yards, 51 passing touchdowns, 1,331 rushing yards and 23 rushing scores.
"They can hurt you off-script," Williams said. "They make it up as they go. That's a complement. I've seen six or seven plays that wasn't what the play was supposed to be, but they improvise and make plays. That's what makes them so hard to defend."
North Andrew was a 64-36 winner when the two squads met on September 2nd. However, Coach Williams knows LeBlond has vastly improved since then.
"We're looking at it as the first game didn't matter," he said. "We've got our hands full."
North Andrew's defense has prided itself on being gap sound this year. That will be more important than it has been all season when they hit the Faurot Field turf on Thursday.
"It's everything," Williams said. "They have a lot of motion that is all eye-candy. If you let your eyes follow that, you're in trouble. We need to be disciplined and not fall for the eye candy. If we can do that, we'll be in good shape."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has reports from North Andrew/Bishop LeBlond on Thursday night. Click below to hear more with Coach Williams.