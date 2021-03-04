(Rosendale) -- Months removed from a deep postseason run on the gridiron, the North Andrew boys basketball team is in the midst of a similar run with many of the same faces.
The Cardinals (21-8) are one of the final eight teams left in Class 2 and will look for a Final Four berth on Friday.
"It's really hard to comprehend right now," Coach Wade Bryson said. "We are just living in the moment. I'm just so proud of the guys. I'm excited we get a couple more practices and at least one more game."
North Andrew punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with a 48-45 victory over third-ranked Mid-Buchanan in the state sectionals. Bryson credits his team's defensive execution in the win.
"Mid-Buchanan is a great team," he said. "We knew we were going to have to be exceptional on the defensive side. As the game stayed closer, they (Mid-Buchanan) panicked a little bit."
The victory was the latest pleasant surprise in a season that has been full of them for North Andrew.
"I'm pleasantly surprised with everything," Bryson said. "The boys are playing exceptional. They have been working hard. We believed we were capable of doing something like this. Seeing it play out has been incredible."
There have been some bumps and bruises, literally, along the way as North Andrew's extended football season carried into the basketball season.
"Guys needed rest," Bryson said. "We probably lost a few games that we shouldn't have, but we knew when it came time for our postseason that football experience would pay off."
While the hurdles with a deep postseason football run can create headaches for the basketball program, Bryson says he welcomes it every year.
"Our basketball and football programs are really intertwined," he said. "We know that success will pay off eventually."
Senior Tanner McDaniel is the straw that stirs the drink for the Cardinals. McDaniels averages 24 points per game.
"He's one of the best players in northwest Missouri," Bryson said. "Down the stretch, teams have been trying to take him away offensively. We are fine when they do that."
Coach Bryson is OK with McDaniels drawing extra attention because they have other weapons such as Owen Graham, Brewer Wheeler, Clayton Linville, Hayden Ecker and Gunner Lawrence.
Up next for North Andrew is Lakeland in a state quarterfinal on Saturday. The Vikings (24-1) are the top-ranked team in Class 2, according to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
"They are very talented, especially offensively. They have some stud guards and a big guy inside. They are going to make things difficult for us. It's going to be a high-tempo game. Hopefully, we can find a way to slow them down and sneak a victory."
North Andrew/Lakeland is at 6 p.m. Friday in Clinton. Bryson made his comments on Thursday's sports feature, click below to hear the entire interview.